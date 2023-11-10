Comelec proclaims Roberto Uy as Zamboanga del Norte 1st district representative

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COMELEC BUILDING. The facade of the Commission on Elections building in Manila.

The Comelec says the Special Provincial Board of Canvassers for the 1st District of Zamboanga del Norte reconvened to annul the proclamation of Romeo Jalosjos Jr. and proclaim Roberto Uy as winner in the 2022 congressional race

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, November 10, proclaimed Roberto Uy Jr. as the winner of the 2022 congressional race in the Zamboanga del Norte’s 1st District.

The Comelec said in a statement on Friday that the Special Provincial Board of Canvassers (SPBOC) for the 1st Congressional District, Zamboanga del Norte reconvened that day to “annul the proclamation of Romeo M. Jalosjos, Jr. and thereafter proclaim Roberto T. Uy Jr., as the winning candidate after obtaining the highest number of votes, or 69,591.”

“The amended/corrected Certificate of Canvass of Votes and Proclamation (COCVP) shows that Roberto T. Uy Jr. obtained 69,591 votes, followed by Romeo M. Jalosjos, Jr., with 69,109 votes, Frederico ‘Kuya Jan’ Jaloslos, with 5,424 votes, and Richard Amazon, with 288 votes,” the Comelec said.

On June 7, 2022, the Comelec declared Frederico Jalosjos as a nuisance candidate and credited his votes in favor of Romeo Jalosjos Jr., leading to the latter’s proclamation as the winning candidate.

But a month later, on August 8, 2022, the Supreme Court ordered Comelec to officialy declare Uy as the rightful winner of the 2022 congressional race in Zamboanga del Norte’s 1st District. – Rappler.com