Tense-filled Cotabato City imposes no-fly zone for drones on 2023 barangay, SK polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The drone ban is part of various layers of security measures being implemented as a result of recent killings in Cotabato City

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines – Authorities have tightened security in Cotabato City, the capital of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), deploying about a thousand policemen who will act as poll clerks and some to secure voters and polling precincts.

On Sunday, October 29, officials declared the entire city as a no-fly zone to any type of drones.

City mayor Mohammad “Bruce” Matabalao banned the use of drones during election day within the city’s jurisdiction, except for the Inter-Agency Task Force Kutawato, a collaborative effort of law enforcement and security units.

“Violators risk having their drones intercepted,” Matabalao said.

The move is part of various layers of security measures being implemented as a result of recent killings in the city, the most recent claimed the lives of three persons, including two candidates for village head and injure two of their colleagues.

Cotabato City police director Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr. said policemen will act as board of election inspectors in polling centers in barangay Rosary Heights 12, where the killings took place on October 23. The teachers who were supposed to act as members of the election boards have backed out.

Manalang said aside from the police, the Philippine Marines have deployed soldiers to help ensure an orderly and safe conduct of elections.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) head in the city had earlier revealed they expect a low 50% turnout of voters for the barangay and sangguniang kabataan elections due to the prevailing tense situation in the city brought about by heated rivalry among candidates. –Rappler.com