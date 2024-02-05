Doctor survives ambush, rushes self to hospital in Maguindanao del Sur

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The government physician passes out after reaching the hospital, but not before accidentally causing injuries to three people in a collision and damaging a house

TAWI-TAWI, Philippines – A government physician drove fast and rushed herself to a hospital after motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and wounded her in an ambush along a highway in Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur, on Saturday night, February 3.

The wounded doctor, 27-year-old Sharmaine Ceballos Baroquillo, from Polomolok, South Cotabato, passed out upon reaching the hospital, after accidentally colliding with a tricycle on her way to the medical facility.

The collision left a family of three in the tricycle injured, and they were also rushed to the hospital.

EMERGENCY. Doctors attend to 27-year-old physician Sharmaine Ceballos Baroquillo after she survives an ambush in Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, February 3, 2024. courtesy of Ebs Tampilok

While attempting to escape, Baroquillo’s car also hit and damaged a house.

As of posting time, police have yet to determine the motive behind the ambush on the physician, who works at the government-owned Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital.

The victim was driving her car along Datu Paglas Highway from Davao City when she sensed that two gunmen, riding in tandem, were following her, according to 1st Lieutenant Cemafranco Cemacio, chief of the Buluan town police in Maguindanao del Sur.

COLLIDE. Police check a tricycle that collided with a car as wounded government physician Sharmaine Ceballos Baroquillo rushed herself to a hospital after being ambushed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Maguindanao del Sur, on Saturday night, February 3, 2024. The tricycle driver and two of his family members were hurt as a result of the collision. courtesy of Ebs Tampilok

Cemacio said Baroquillo was shot at thrice, and a bullet fired from caliber .45 pistol pierced through her shoulder.

“We are gathering more details to deepen our investigation. We have not established a motive yet. The victim is in stable condition now,” Cemacio said. – Rappler.com