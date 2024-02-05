Doctor survives ambush, rushes self to hospital in Maguindanao del Sur

SUMMARY
TAWI-TAWI, Philippines – A government physician drove fast and rushed herself to a hospital after motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and wounded her in an ambush along a highway in Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur, on Saturday night, February 3.
The wounded doctor, 27-year-old Sharmaine Ceballos Baroquillo, from Polomolok, South Cotabato, passed out upon reaching the hospital, after accidentally colliding with a tricycle on her way to the medical facility.
The collision left a family of three in the tricycle injured, and they were also rushed to the hospital.
While attempting to escape, Baroquillo’s car also hit and damaged a house.
As of posting time, police have yet to determine the motive behind the ambush on the physician, who works at the government-owned Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital.
The victim was driving her car along Datu Paglas Highway from Davao City when she sensed that two gunmen, riding in tandem, were following her, according to 1st Lieutenant Cemafranco Cemacio, chief of the Buluan town police in Maguindanao del Sur.
Cemacio said Baroquillo was shot at thrice, and a bullet fired from caliber .45 pistol pierced through her shoulder.
“We are gathering more details to deepen our investigation. We have not established a motive yet. The victim is in stable condition now,” Cemacio said. – Rappler.com
