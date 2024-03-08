Duterte becomes Quiboloy group’s property administrator

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TIES WITH QUIBOLOY. Former president Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a press conference at a restaurant in Davao City on February 27, 2024.

The announcement of ex-president Rodrigo's appointment as property administrator of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's group follows a court ruling in the US, unsealing the warrants and returns against the preacher and his associates

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A new development unfolded in the legal saga surrounding embattled Davao-based Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Friday, March 8, as the preacher’s group announced that former president Rodrigo Duterte has been named the new administrator of properties belonging to the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

The announcement was made via KOJC’s media arm, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) at 8:08 am.

The X post read, “Former President Rodrigo Duterte is appointed as new administrator for KOJC properties.” It provided no further details.

The announcement followed a court ruling in the United States by California Judge Terry Hatter Jr., who ordered the unsealing of warrants and returns against Quiboloy and several of his associates.

In February, prosecutors from the US Department of Justice had sought the unsealing in connection with the Quiboloy group’s 2021 cases, ranging from sex trafficking, marriage fraud, visa fraud, bulk cash smuggling, and money laundering.

The unsealing of the warrants enables public access to the documents even by different law enforcement agencies and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). The move is seen as a step closer to an anticipated US extradition request against Quiboloy.

The religious leader, listed on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list since early 2022, had revealed in an earlier statement that he had gone into hiding due to alleged threats to his life.

He has alleged that the FBI and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) were purportedly plotting to assassinate him in collaboration with top Philippine officials, a pronouncement which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. laughed off.

Aside from his legal problems in the US, Quiboloy is also facing the prospect of being charged with serious crimes in the Philippines. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has directed prosecutors to file cases of sexual abuse of a minor and qualified trafficking against the preacher.

A Senate committee has cited him in contempt and sought his arrest so he could be brought to testify before the panel which is looking into allegations of abuse, exploitation, and other offenses leveled at him by his former followers. At least four senators have objected to the contempt ruling and were working to overturn it with four more votes by next week.

Duterte and Quiboloy have been longtime friends predating the politician’s presidency, and the announcement about the appointment showed the level of trust the doomsday preacher and his group have on the former president.

Property administrators oversee the management and upkeep of properties for owners, ensuring that these are well-maintained. Their usual duties include managing maintenance, overseeing finances, administering leases, collecting rent, and addressing property issues, among others. – Rappler.com