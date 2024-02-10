Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Agusan del Sur

Mindanao
Phivolcs says damage and aftershocks are expected

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Esperanza town in Agusan del Sur before noon on Saturday, February 10, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an advisory.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 27 kilometers.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected.

Reported intensities

Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, Cotabato
Intensity I – Arakan and Kabacan, Cotabato

Instrumental intensities

Intensity IV – City of Cagayan de Oro
Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, and Banisilan, Cotabato

