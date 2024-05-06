Caraga’s regional athletic meet kicks off in Agusan del Sur

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OVAL RUN. Torchbearers of the 2024 Caraga Regional Athletic Games run around the oval track field of the Datu Lipus Makapandong Governor DO Plaza Sports Complex in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, during the opening ceremony on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The Caraga sports event brings together 8,000 young student athletes from the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Island

AGUSAN DEL SUR, Philippines – Clad in colorful uniforms, over 8,000 student athletes from all over the Caraga region trooped to the Datu Lipus Makapandong Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex in Prosperidad town in Agusan del Sur during the opening ceremony of the Caraga Regional Athletic Games (CaRAGa) 2024 on Sunday afternoon, May 5.

Hosted by the provincial government of Agusan del Sur, the regional sporting event runs from May 5 to May 11, with the aim of selecting the region’s finest representatives for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in July, to be held in Cebu. Similar sporting events were also ongoing elsewhere in the country.

The Caraga sports event brought together athletes from elementary graders to senior high school students across the 12 public school divisions from the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Island, participating in 25 sports disciplines.

COLORS. Student athletes in colorful uniforms form lines during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Caraga Regional Athletic Games in Agusan del Sur. Ivy Marie Mangadlao/Rappler

The majority of the sports events will be held at the sports complex, with a few events taking place in the municipalities of Rosario, San Francisco, and Bayugan City.

Ma. Ines Asuncion, director for Caraga of the Department of Education (DepEd), said this year’s athletic games are the “best ever” in the region, citing the venue as the finest they have had in recent years.

The sports complex is fully operational, featuring a 3,000-seat capacity grandstand, a rubberized track and field oval, a football field with artificial grass, an Olympics-size swimming pool, air-conditioned courts for volleyball and basketball, tennis courts, and a 24-room hotel capable of accommodating guests and delegates.

The sports complex was completed in 1994, but further development of the facility was shelved after the provincial government failed to secure the nod for hosting the Palarong Pambansa in 1996. The upgrading of the facility began in 2018 and was completed in 2023.

Pedro Tecson, DepEd spokesperson in Caraga, said outdoor games would be suspended from 11 am to 3 pm because of the anticipated rising temperatures during the period due to the El Nino phenomenon.

“The well-being of the athletes is our priority. If the weather could jeopardize their physical and mental health, DepEd is ready to make adjustments,” Tecson said.

He also said first aid stations were put in place, and doctors, nurses, other medical personnel, and rescuers have been fielded to the sports venue and billeting quarters.

PERFORM. Young student athletes from Tandag City perform their ‘saludo’ during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Caraga Regional Athletic Games in Agusan del Sur. Ivy Marie Mangadlao/Rappler

Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane Jr. said water tanks have been set up in the different billeting quarters, and fire trucks are on standby to provide assistance with water supply.

“The fire department has been assigned to work around the clock to guarantee that the quarters never experience water shortage…. We are just hoping that our water source doesn’t dry up as there hasn’t been much rain lately,” Cane said.

Palaro bid

In March, the provincial government of Agusan del Sur formally submitted its bid to host the Palarong Pambansa in 2026.

Cane said that if granted the opportunity to host, people in the province can expect more preparation from the provincial government.

“It is still two years away, so whatever deficiencies we observe in holding this regional athletic games, we will start preparing already as soon as we are officially selected as host.… We always keep our fingers crossed in that regard,” Cane said. –Rappler.com