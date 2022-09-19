Immigration agents, cops catch British child abuse offender in Misamis Occidental

CAUGHT. Bureau of Immigration authorities investigate 64-year-old British child offender following his arrest in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental.

Police say British child abuse offender John Crotty is in the Interpol's 'green notice,' a warning that a person is seen as a threat because of his criminal activities

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Immigration bureau and police authorities pounced on a British child abuse offender in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental, and took him for deportation after they were informed that the Interpol warned about his perversion, police said on Monday, September 19.

Colonel Anthony Placido, Misamis Occidental police director, said 64-year-old John Crotty of Cardiff, Wales, was arrested during a raid in Purok 2, Barangay Manga in Tangub City on September 15.

Placido said Crotty was in the Interpol’s “green notice,” a warning that a person is seen as a threat because of his criminal activities.

The foreigner has a history of involvement in child prostitution, pornography, and webcam shows of children being abused, said Ansari Maca-ayan, the director of the intelligence division of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Northern Mindanao.

Authorities alleged that Crotty was behind a website and several social media accounts that distributed nude photos and live-streamed shows of children being abused.

Police said the foreigner was also under investigation for film piracy, and for allegedly “manipulating” at least four women into showing their children being sexually abused online.

Placido said the foreigner’s “presence in the Philippines poses a risk to public interest.”

Crotty had served a nine-year prison term in the United Kingdom for the sexual abuse of children, and he flew to the Philippines right after his release, reported the Daily Mail Online.

According to Placido, Crotty was admitted to the country on February 6. He secured a non-immigrant visa.

Crotty went to Misamis Occidental to be with his Filipina girlfriend but ended up being left by her in a small shoddy house without a ceiling in an impoverished community in Tangub City.

After being informed by the National Crime Agency, British Embassy in Manila about the February 21 Interpol green notice, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued a warrant of deportation against Crotty on June 22.

Crotty was taken to the BI’s office in Ozamiz City and then brought to a police facility for detention on the day of his arrest.

He was reportedly taken to the BI in Manila where he was to be handed over to the British embassy. – Rappler.com