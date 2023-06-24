4 injured in clash vs gov’t troops, followers of ex-vice mayor of Maimbung, Sulu

The military says the law enforcement groups were supposed to serve search and arrest warrants against former Maimbung, Sulu vice mayor Mudjasan Pando in his residence when the clash broke out

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – An intense gun battle between government troops and followers of a high-valued target resulted in the injury of at least four members of law enforcement groups, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Saturday, June 24.

Lieutenant General Roy Galido, commander of the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) confirmed the clash that led to the injury of three police and one soldier from the Philippine Army.

According to reports, the government troops executed the joint law enforcement operation led by the Philippine National Police (PNP), and assisted by military troops. The law enforcers were supposed to serve search and arrest warrants against former Maimbung, Sulu vice mayor Mudjasan Pando in his residence.

In serving the warrants, the troops allegedly encountered a volley of gunfire. A furious gun battle ensued that resulted in the injuries of the government troops. The wounded cops and soldier were immediately rescued and brought to Sulu Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Colonel Jorry Baclor, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office, said the incident is an operation of the Army’s 41st Infantry Battalion, in support to the PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and 7th Special Action Battalion. The battle occurred at around 7:30 am in Barangay Bualo Lipid, Baclor added.

Based on information from the Westmincom, the warrants were in relation to alleged violations of:

Search warrants – for alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 10591 or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and RA No. 9516; and

Arrest warrants – for alleged frustrated murder, double murder, multiple murder, and violation of RA No. 9516.

The Westmincom chief said the gun fight had stopped before noon after the enemies had retreated. The military now awaits further details about possible damage in Pando’s camp, and for evidence gathered from the target of the said operation.

Based on information, Pando is an alleged top leader of Moro Islamic Liberation Front in the area. – Rappler.com