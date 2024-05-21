FACT CHECK: Facebook post contains fake links for PH Army application

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On April 24, the Philippine Army debunked a Facebook post with a link to a supposed online application form for aspiring soldiers

Claim: The Philippine Army is recruiting new soldiers through an online application link.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post containing the claim has 798 shares, 363 reactions, and 300 comments as of writing. It was posted on a Facebook page with 265,000 members.

The caption of the post says, “Baka may kakilala kayo na gustong maging sundalo? Philippine Army is hiring. Application is now open for 2024.” (You might know someone who wants to be a soldier? The Philippine Army is hiring. Application is now open for 2024.)

According to the post, K to 12 and college graduates and those with certification from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority are eligible to apply. The post claims there is no age limit to apply and the job comes with a P43,800 monthly salary.

Also included is a supposed link for applicants to submit their resumé.

The facts: The Philippine Army debunked a similar claim on April 24, warning the public against Facebook pages posting “unverified links for the supposed online application for the aspiring Philippine Army soldiers.”

The link in the misleading Facebook post redirects to a blog site that collects a person’s personal information, which may potentially be a phishing attempt. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

The Army clarified that official announcements on recruitment can be found on its official website and the Join the Army’s website. It also reminded the public that it does not accept any payments from applicants.

Qualifications: Contrary to the claim, the qualifications and requirements for aspiring soldiers mention an age limit. Below are the criteria for an army officer and enlisted personnel:

The positions: Applicants for an army officer post can pursue either an officer candidate course or a candidate soldier course. They are entitled to monthly pay and allowances of P42,056 during the duration of their training as well as healthcare and housing privileges, among other benefits.

Meanwhile, enlisted personnel are entitled to monthly pay and allowances of P20,777 during their 16-week training to complete a candidate soldier course.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Previous fact checks: Rappler has debunked posts that falsely claim to be application for some government offices:

Official news: For official updates, refer to the Philippine Army’s official website, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook accounts. – Ailla dela Cruz/ Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.