Maguindanao former vice-mayor killed, father hurt in Sultan Kudarat ambush

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – A former lady vice mayor of Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, was killed while her father was seriously wounded in an ambush on Wednesday, July 12, in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat while onboard their pick-up truck.

Former vice mayor Sittie Jinn Utto-Lumenda, known to her constituents as Lady Kamahalan, died on the spot inside the truck when an unknown number of assailants opened fire from the left side of their vehicle, Lambayong police chief Major Jethro Doligas said.

The ambush happened in Barangay Pinguiaman of Lambayong at around 1 pm Wednesday.

Bandera News-Cotabato reported that two bullets hit the left side of the former mayor’s face. Her father, Jonathan, is struggling for life as of posting time.

It could not be determined if the suspects were on motorcycles or on board another four wheeled-vehicle. The victims came from Tacurong City and were headed home.

Police are still investigating possible motive for the killing. – Rappler.com