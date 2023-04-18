Murad names another veteran MILF fighter as BARMM senior minister

NEW SENIOR MINISTER. One of the most seasoned leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front's armed wing, Abunawas u201cVon Al Haqu201d Maslamama, is appointed senior minister of the Bangsamoro region vice Maguindanao del Norte OIC-Governor Abdulraof Macacua.

New Bangsamoro Senior Minister Abunawas Maslamama is popularly known for his nom de guerre 'Von Al Haq' which he used during his days as an MILF fighter

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim (BARMM) interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim on Monday, April 17, named one of the most experienced and highly-trained leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) armed wing as senior minister of the predominantly Muslim special region.

Appointed BARMM senior minister was Abunawas Maslamama, who used the nom de guerre “Von Al Haq” during his days as an MILF revolutionary.

Maslamama replaced Abdulraof Macacua who relinquished the post when he was appointed officer-in-charge of Maguindanao del Norte’s provincial government by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The position of BARMM senior minister is equivalent to an executive secretary, but only at the regional level.

Maslamama’s appointment was made known during a news conference called by OIC-Governor Macacua in a satellite office he established for Maguindanao del Norte on Sinsuat Avenue in Cotabato City.

“I was told by Chief Murad, ‘Ikaw na’ (It’s you). Sabi ko sabi ko (I said that) if that’s the order, I will take the challenge and hopefully, I can work very productively,” Maslamama said.

Maslamama is not new in the BARMM. Before he replaced Macacua, he served as a deputy minister of the interior and local government of the Muslim-majority region.

At the height of the MILF’s fight for self-determination, Maslamama was referred to as “Von Al Haq,” the spokesman of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF). He fought side by side with Macacua, popularly known for his nom de guerre “Sammy Gambar,” who was BIAF chief.

Maslamama served as a mujahideen who became active in the Moro revolution in the early 1970s.

He said he and other MILF leaders have “colorful narratives,” pointing out their transformation from rebels to political leaders of the Bangsamoro region.

More than a decade ago, Maslamama served as a senior member of the BIAF’s general staff and headed the MILF’s coordinating committee on the cessation of hostilities.

He had replaced the MILF’s military spokesman, Eid Kabalu, and spoke to reporters mainly about BIAF operational or tactical issues. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.