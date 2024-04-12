Former MILF camp hosts US-Philippine military exercises in Maguindanao del Norte

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COTABATO, Philippines – What used to be the main camp of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in the Bangsamoro region is now the site for war exercises between United States and Philippine troops.

The joint Philippines-US military exercises, which started on April 8, are ongoing at Camp Abubakar in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte, which has since been turned into a camp by the 1st Marine Brigade.

The Marine Exercises (Marex) 2024, which will run until April 19, is intended to strengthen maritime security operations and share tactical knowledges between the US marines and Central Mindanao-based security forces, alongside Navy reservists in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The aim is also to strengthen regional security against the global terrorism threat.

Some 50 members of the US Marine Corps under the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force are leading the exercises and training with Philippine troops from the 1st Marine Brigade, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, police commando forces in the BARMM, and Navy reservists.

Marex 2024 marks the first-ever bilateral military exercise in Central Mindanao.

Brigadier General Eric Macaambac, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, said the military exercises are a result of the Philippines and US’ endeavor to strengthen the security “not only from the threats of global terrorism but also from threats brought about by calamities and natural disasters.”

Major General Alex Rillera, commander of the Joint Task Force Central, said the ongoing joint military exercises are “a good opportunity to showcase alliance between United States and Philippine Armed Forces.”

He said that engagement not only covers simulations of military operation, but would also strengthen community relations and humanitarian assistance as well.

“We all know that in any military operation, the utmost priority is the well-being of the civilians who will be caught in the middle of a firefight. That is why civilian considerations are given the highest consideration during planning,” Rillera said.

US and Philippine military officials described the exercises as symbol of “enduring partnership” and a “beacon of cooperation” in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippines is caught in a territorial dispute over the West Philippine Sea with China, and Chinese forces have been showing aggression against Filipino fishermen and security forces in the area.

Colonel Douglas Krugman of the US 1st Marine Division’s 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, said, “Our countries have maintained a longstanding alliance, spanning generations. Through continuous collaboration and training, we aim to showcase our collective strength and readiness. Anyone seeking to threaten this region must contend with the formidable forces that have honed their skills over decades.”

The ongoing exercises include Subject Matter Exchange Exercise (SMEE) and Combined Field Training Exercise (FTX), with a focus on maritime security in coastal areas, amphibious assault operations, and special operations. This involves placing surface forces within the Naval Task Group Central and the Joint Task Force-Central Joint Area of Operations (JTFC JAO). – Rappler.com