NTC orders radio stations in Mindanao, Visayas shut down over expired franchise

The NTC says Fairwaves Broadcasting Network, whose radio stations are known as Radyo Bandera, had an expired franchise

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has issued a cease-and-desist order against radio stations affiliated with Fairwaves Broadcasting Network.

The NTC said the broadcasting company, whose radio stations are known as Radyo Bandera, had an expired franchise.

Bandera News Philippines, owned by Elgin Robert Damasco, originated in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, where it established an FM station. It now operates more than two dozen radio stations in Visayas and Mindanao under the Radyo Bandera brand, with Fairwaves Broadcasting serving as its franchise holder.

Charisma Eden Oyangoren, officer-in-charge of the NTC in Northern Mindanao, told local broadcaster DXIF-Bombo Radyo on Monday, November 27, that the order affects at least 28 radio stations in Mindanao and Visayas.

Nevertheless, Oyangoren said some Radyo Bandera stations affiliated with Fairwaves Broadcasting transitioned to other broadcasting companies holding franchises, and thus, they will not be affected by the NTC order.

For instance, the Radyo Bandera station in Cagayan de Oro City is now covered by another franchise holder, she said.

Another radio station affiliated with Fairwaves Broadcasting in Cagayan de Oro is DXFO-Marian Radio. It, however, ceased operations before the NTC issued the closure order.

In Northern Mindanao, Oyangoren said the NTC’s cease-and-desist order would be served to Radyo Bandera stations in Malaybalay and Valencia towns in Bukidnon, and Villanueva town in Misamis Oriental.

On Friday, November 24, Radyo Bandera in Iligan City was ordered to shut down.

Based on Republic Act 8113, Congress granted a franchise to Fairwaves Broadcasting on July 9, 1995. Under that same law, the term of the franchise was stipulated to be 25 years – meaning its franchise lapsed three years ago.

The state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) quoted NTC-X Director Teodoro Buenavista Jr. as saying that several stations across the country under Fairwaves Broadcasting will be affected, and that all the assigned frequencies under the franchise holder have been recalled. – Rappler.com