SEC formally asks NTC to block Binance

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BINANCE. The Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021.

In a letter to the NTC, SEC Chairperson Emilio Aquino says Binance 'poses a threat to the security of the funds of investing Filipinos'

MANILA, Philippines – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, March 25, said it has filed a formal request with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to block cryptocurrency giant Binance in the Philippines.

The SEC had warned the investing public against using Binance in November 2023, noting that it had yet to secure a license to operate from the commission.

In a letter dated March 12 sent to the NTC, SEC Chairperson Emilio Aquino said Binance “poses a threat to the security of the funds of investing Filipinos.”

The SEC officially moves to block the online presence of cryptocurrency giant Binance in the Philippines.



In a March 12 meeting, the en banc approved the move requesting the NTC to block the website and other web pages used by Binance.@rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/mAWDTvLvP1 — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) March 25, 2024

The SEC’s latest press release did not indicate when the ban would take effect. Last year, however, it said it would block access to the app three months after an advisory is issued.

Binance is the world’s largest crypto trading platform, with an average daily trading volume of $65 billion covering over 400 cryptocurrencies. According to its website, it has over 183 million users worldwide.

In 2023, the SEC gave investors time to pull out their funds from the platform.

It noted that enablers of the app may also be criminally liable and may be penalized with a maximum fine of P5 million or imprisonment of up to 21 years.

Binance earlier said it is committed to aligning with local regulators and that it took steps to address the SEC’s concerns.

The SEC’s latest move comes just a month after the NTC ordered all internet service providers to block websites and apps of OctaFX and MiTrade. – Rappler.com