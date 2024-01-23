NTC orders stop to SMNI operations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The NTC orders Swara Sug Media Corporation to cease the operations of its SMNI radio and television stations until the hearing and final considerations regarding its administrative case pending before the NTC are completed

MANILA, Philippines – The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued an order dated January 18 but made public on Tuesday, January 23, directing Swara Sug Media Corporation, the business behind Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), to cease the operations of its radio and television stations until the hearing and final considerations regarding its administrative case pending before the NTC are completed.

SMNI is facing an administrative case over supposed violations of its franchise.

SMNI operations were ordered suspended for 30 days last December after its two shows were temporarily ordered off air for 14 days by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) – orders that Swara Sug allegedly did not “strictly comply” with, prompting the NTC to issue the new cease-and-desist order.

The NTC directed Swara Sug to explain in writing within 15 days from receipt of the January 18 order why it failed to strictly comply with the initial 30-day suspension order. – Rappler.com