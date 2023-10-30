Police catch man with election money, campaign flyers in Bukidnon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Police arrested a man caught with paper currency attached to campaign flyers promoting a candidate running for a village council position in Bukidnon, on the eve of the elections.

The Malitbog town police in Bukidnon said the suspect, a 27-year-old man, was facing a complaint for vote buying.

Major Joann Navarro, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao, said the suspect had a bag containing banknotes amounting to P43,250.

He was arrested at a checkpoint in Barangay Santa Ines in Malitbog where he is a resident on Sunday, October 29.

He was on a motorcycle with plate number 3869.

Captain Jonel Antique, head of the Malitbog Municipal Police Station, said they were withholding the identities of the suspect as well as the candidate who allegedly hired him until the police could conclude their investigation.

Navarro said possession or delivery of money or anything of value together, with sample ballots or campaign materials, in favor of a candidate is explicitly prohibited under Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10946.

Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., PNP director for Northern Mindanao, said, “We are committed to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process, and the enforcement of ‘Kontra Bigay’ is crucial in upholding the principles of fair and honest elections.”

He appealed the public to report any unusual activities related to vote buying, vote selling, or any other election matters. – Rappler.com