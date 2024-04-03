Mindanao
Herbie Gomez

Quiboloy aide arrested, 2 others surrender
The NBI arrests Cresente Canada, identified by former Kingdom of Jesus Christ members as Apollo Quiboloy's close aide, serving as his driver and bodyguard

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Authorities arrested a barangay chairman and a church associate of embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy, while two others surrendered on Wednesday, April 3.

The arrest and surrender came after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) served a warrant issued by a Davao court against Quiboloy and five others in connection with a child abuse and sexual abuse case.

The NBI has placed under its custody three of the accused: Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

The NBI arrested Cresente in Barangay Tamayong. He is the barangay chairman of Tamayong where the KOJC is based.

Former KOJC members identified Cresente as Quiboloy’s close aide, serving as the preacher’s driver and bodyguard.

Paulene and Cemañes surrendered to authorities.

Authorities said the hunt for Quiboloy and two others – Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada – will continue.

Ingrid, the Quiboloy church administrator, and Cresente are siblings. – Rappler.com

Herbie Gomez

Herbie Salvosa Gomez is coordinator of Rappler’s bureau in Mindanao, where he has practiced journalism for over three decades. He writes a column called “Pastilan,” after a familiar expression in Cagayan de Oro, tackling issues in the Southern Philippines.
