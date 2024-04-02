Court orders Quiboloy arrest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) A regional trial court issued the arrest warrant on March 14 against Quiboloy and five of his associates identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A regional court has ordered the arrest of embattled doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy and several others for child abuse and sexual abuse, a copy of the warrant obtained by Rappler on Wednesday, April 3, showed.

Judge Dante Baguio of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 12 in the Davao region issued the arrest warrant on March 14 against Quiboloy and five of his associates identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

“Upon a judicious examination and perusal of the Information, the records of the preliminary investigation, including the affidavits and written statements, and other attachments to the Information, the Court finds probable cause to issue Warrant of Arrest,” the court order said.

Earlier on March 19, the Senate had ordered the arrest of Quiboloy for “unduly refusing to appear” at the upper chamber’s inquiry into his alleged human rights abuses.

The Senate committee on women children, family relations, and gender equality led by Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros conducted hearings into allegations of “large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse” in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Former members testified about alleged abuses of Quiboloy and his church associates before the committee in hearings that started in January.

Their testimonies – including that of two Ukrainian women – alleged that the KOJC pastor sexually abused them in the name of religion. These are consistent with, and corroborated by, other allegations also made by former KOJC members in the US against Quiboloy.

Quiboloy and eight of his associates were indicted by a federal grand jury in a US District Court in Santa Ana, California, in 2021. The Davao-based preacher is on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) most wanted list.

An FBI poster says that Quiboloy is “wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States, via fraudulently obtained visas, and forced the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders. – Rappler.com