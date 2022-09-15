Rappler Recap: Comelec says fully ready for Maguindanao plebiscite

So far, no security threats have been monitored in the province, according to the Commission on Elections

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) expressed confidence that its preparations are adequate to ensure the smooth conduct of the Maguindanao plebiscite on Saturday, September 17.

In a press conference on Thursday, September 15, Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said all the election supplies needed for the electoral exercise over the weekend have been distributed, while teachers who will serve as plebiscite committee members have been trained.

Comelec Deputy Executive Director for Operations Teofisto Elnas Jr. also added that the security cluster has not monitored any threats in the province.

Watch our elections reporter Dwight de Leon give a full recap of the press briefing.

Play Video

Saturday’s plebiscite will determine whether Maguindanaoans – 800,000 of whom are registered voters – would accept a 2021 law that divides their province into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. – Rappler.com