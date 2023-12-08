12 top passers of 2023 test for secondary level teachers come from Mindanao schools

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines – A dozen new teachers who secured spots in the top passers’ list of the 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers in the Secondary Level in September are from Mindanao-based schools.

Interestingly, even the topnotcher in the secondary level category, Trilbe Lizann Espina Vasquez of the University of the Philippines-Cebu, is from Mindanao. Vasquez, who achieved a 94.80% rating, hails from Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announced on Thursday, December 7, that 23,782 elementary teachers out of 50,593 examinees, and 53,995 secondary teachers out of 95,969 examinees passed the September licensure exam. The national passing rate for the secondary level is 56.26%.

The Mindanaoans in the LET secondary level top passers’ list and their corresponding ratings and rankings are as follows:

Jaynel Evangelista Barzo of the University of Southern Mindanao-Kabacan, 2nd Place, 94.4%;

Joemar Encabo Peñalosa of Western Mindanao State University, 4th Place, 94%;

Mike Lawrence Quinagotan Caballes of Southern Philippines Agri-Business, Marine and Aquatic School of Technology, 5th Place, 93.80;

Deejay Almene Moreno of the Philippine Normal University-Mindanao, 5th Place, 93.80%;

Diana Rose Aristales Jasmin of the University of Southern Mindanao-Kabacan, 6th Place, 93.6%;

Berry Patonongon Lauron of Mindanao State University-General Santos City, 6th Place, 93.6%;

Glyza Faye Espongja Pahagac of the University of Mindanao-Davao City, 6th Place, 93.6%;

Vearl Leroy Castillo of Andres Soriano College (in Bislig, Surigao del Sur), 7th Place, 93.4%;

Jay Ann Obien Yamut of the University of Southern Mindanao-Kabacan, 8th Place, 93.2%;

Kyle Lesther Ontoy Panugalon of Cor Jesu College (Holy Cross) of Digos City, 9th Place, 93%;

Francisco Ubongen Rubia III of Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges in Koronadal City, 9th Place, 93%;

Jiselle Oracion Ayonan of Compostela Valley State College-Main, 10th Place, 92.8%.

There are several others in the list of top passers who come from non-Mindanao-based schools.

The roster of top passers also showed that, with the exception of the top and third positions, examinees from Mindanao-based schools secured spots in the rankings.

The University of Kabacan-Mindanao had the most number of top passers, at three, among the Mindanao-based schools. – Rappler.com