Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board
licensure examinations in PH

TOPNOTCHERS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOPNOTCHERS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers
Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers for elementary and secondary levels

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announced on Thursday, December 7, that 23,782 elementary teachers out of 50,593 examinees and 53,995 secondary teachers out of 95,969 examinees successfully passed the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers.

Also read:

Here’s the list of examinees who got in the top 10 in the exam for elementary and secondary levels.

Elementary level
Secondary level

See the full story on the results of the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers below.

Must Read

RESULTS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

RESULTS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

board exam results