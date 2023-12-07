TOPNOTCHERS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers for elementary and secondary levels

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announced on Thursday, December 7, that 23,782 elementary teachers out of 50,593 examinees and 53,995 secondary teachers out of 95,969 examinees successfully passed the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers.

Here’s the list of examinees who got in the top 10 in the exam for elementary and secondary levels.

Elementary level

Secondary level

Rappler.com