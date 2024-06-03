Ombudsman suspends Bamban Mayor Alice Guo | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines:

The Office of the Ombudsman orders the preventive suspension of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and two others for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Malacañang on Monday, June 3, a historic meeting expected to catch the attention of Russia and China.

Followers of fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy deny he is hiding in Kitbog, Malungon in Sarangani. Kitbog, located in the Soccsksargen region, is seen as a potential hideout of Quiboloy, who is wanted for child abuse, sexual abuse of a minor, and human trafficking cases.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs into law a bill seeking to grant up to P10,000 in teaching supply allowance to Filipino teachers annually.

P-pop girl group BINI commemorates its upcoming third debut anniversary with a series of activities. In a video, BINI members Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena share preparations for their anniversary. – Rappler.com