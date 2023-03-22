WATCH: How mother of 14, other survivors carry on 6 years after Marawi siege

Nearly six years after the Marawi siege, residents are in various stages of moving on from a war that took away the life they always knew

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly six years after pro-ISIS forces attacked the southern Philippine city of Marawi, survivors carry on, but life is not the same for everyone.

Some have begun picking up the pieces, like 59-year-old Mamarinta Adia, who has been permitted to return at “ground zero” of the city. He now owns a construction shop.

But others, like 43-year-old Parambre Umbra, a mother of 14, is still living in extreme poverty, always struggling every day how she and her husband would put food on the table.

Another parent, 22-year-old Yassin Ibrahim, worries about potential eviction from the temporary shelter that has been the home of his family for the last five years.

For the less fortunate, when will life be more than just about survival?

This Rappler reporter and production specialist Ulysis Pontanares joined the Commission on Elections’ media convoy for the Marawi plebiscite coverage from March 16 to 18, and on the sidelines spoke with residents who are in various stages of moving on years after a war took away the life they knew. – Rappler.com