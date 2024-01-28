LIVE UPDATES: Marcos-Duterte showdown? Manila, Davao rallies on January 28

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
A showdown of force? The Marcos administration holds a rally on Sunday, January 28, to launch the so-called “Bagong Pilipinas” (literally translated as “new Philippines”) movement at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.
Simultaneously, a multi-sectoral prayer rally called “One Nation, One Opposition” is happening in Davao City to protest the use of government programs and public funds in alleged bribery to secure signatures in a people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution. The rally in Davao City was organized by supporters of the Duterte family.
LATEST UPDATES
Marcos administration stages ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ grand rally
WATCH: Live report ahead of rally against Cha-cha
