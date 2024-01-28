Philippine News
Marcos Jr. administration

LIVE UPDATES: Marcos-Duterte showdown? Manila, Davao rallies on January 28

DEVELOPING / UPDATED
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A showdown of force? The Marcos administration holds a rally on Sunday, January 28, to launch the so-called “Bagong Pilipinas” (literally translated as “new Philippines”) movement at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Simultaneously, a multi-sectoral prayer rally called “One Nation, One Opposition” is happening in Davao City to protest the use of government programs and public funds in alleged bribery to secure signatures in a people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution. The rally in Davao City was organized by supporters of the Duterte family.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest news and analysis on the events happening separately in Metro Manila and Davao.

LATEST UPDATES

VP Duterte to attend ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ grand rally

WATCH: ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ rally draws huge crowd after gov’t ‘encouragement’ to attend

Marcos administration stages ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ grand rally

Dwight de Leon

Former executive secretary Vic Rodriguez speaks at anti-charter change forum

WATCH: Live report ahead of rally against Cha-cha

Preparations are underway for anti-charter change rally in Davao City

