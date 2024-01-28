LIVE UPDATES: Marcos-Duterte showdown? Manila, Davao rallies on January 28

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
A showdown of force? The Marcos administration holds a rally on Sunday, January 28, to launch the so-called “Bagong Pilipinas” (literally translated as “new Philippines”) movement at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.
Simultaneously, a multi-sectoral prayer rally called “One Nation, One Opposition” is happening in Davao City to protest the use of government programs and public funds in alleged bribery to secure signatures in a people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution. The rally in Davao City was organized by supporters of the Duterte family.
Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest news and analysis on the events happening separately in Metro Manila and Davao.
LATEST UPDATES
Imee Marcos, Sara Duterte attend Davao City prayer rally
Senator Imee Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte attend the prayer rally against charter change along San Pedro Street in Davao City, on Sunday, January 28. Photo by Manman Dejeto/Rappler— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 28, 2024
Police estimates Davao City rally crowd at 17,000
The police estimates the crowd at the protest rally in Davao City at nearly 17,000 as of early evening Sunday, January 28.— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 28, 2024
Local broadcaster DXDC-RMN quoted Captain Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, as placing the crowd at 16,650 as of 6:15 pm. | via… pic.twitter.com/gjIWJqO3pB
Sandro Marcos arrives at the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ rally
Sandro Marcos is now here. He approaches the crowd, takes selfies with them.— Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) January 28, 2024
Sara Duterte to attend prayer rally in Davao City
The Office of the Vice President says Vice President Sara Duterte will also attend the prayer rally in Davao City. | via @bnzmagsambol— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 28, 2024