Philippine News
LIVE UPDATES: Marcos-Duterte showdown? Manila, Davao rallies on January 28

A showdown of force? The Marcos administration holds a rally on Sunday, January 28, to launch the so-called “Bagong Pilipinas” (literally translated as “new Philippines”) movement at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Simultaneously, a multi-sectoral prayer rally called “One Nation, One Opposition” is happening in Davao City to protest the use of government programs and public funds in alleged bribery to secure signatures in a people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution. The rally in Davao City was organized by supporters of the Duterte family.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest news and analysis on the events happening separately in Metro Manila and Davao.

Marcos reiterates promise of ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ in rally defined by spectacles

[WATCH] Baste Duterte to Marcos: My father gave yours a hero’s burial

Rappler.com
Rappler Recap: Over 2 years into his presidency, Marcos again promises ‘Bagong Pilipinas’

Dwight de Leon
Imee Marcos, Sara Duterte attend Davao City prayer rally

Manman Dejeto

LIVE NOW: Davao City rally against charter change

Rappler.com
Police estimates Davao City rally crowd at 17,000

Ferdinandh Cabrera

Baste Duterte to Marcos: Resign if you can’t make love of country a priority

Sandro Marcos arrives at the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ rally

Dwight de Leon

LIVE NOW: ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ kick-off rally in Luneta

Rappler.com
Sara Duterte to attend prayer rally in Davao City

Bonz Magsambol