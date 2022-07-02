NBI files murder complaints vs 22 NCRPO officers for alleged COVID-19 deaths in Bilibid

NEW FACILITIES. Temporary hospital at New Bilibid Prison for continued provision of health care.

Former senator Leila de Lima commends the National Bureau of Investigation for disclosing 'bombshell findings of deliberate killings'

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed it had filed murder complaints against 22 police officers of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) for the deaths of eight New Bilibid Prison inmates who supposedly died of COVID-19.

In a text message on Saturday, July 2, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin told Rappler, “Yes, the NBI recommended to the DOJ for the filing of murder charges against 22 NCRPO police officers for the death of the 8 Bilibid PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) alleged to have died of COVID-19.”

GMA News earlier reported Lavin as saying, “Mayroong natuklasan ‘yung ating Death Investigation Division agents na mukhang mayroong sistema o mayroong pamamaraan sila paanong magkaroon nga ng COVID o kaya ay palabasin na namatay ito sa COVID. May criminal intent.“

(The Death Investigation Division agents found that there was a system or method on how the inmates were made to appear to have died of COVID. There was criminal intent.)

“Kahina-hinala dahil ‘yung iba walang…hindi nagmanifest ng sintomas. Sinasabi nilang nag-positive. At noong napatay na, noong swinab-test, ito ay nag-negative,” he added. (It’s suspicious because some did not manifest symptoms. They were said to have tested positive. Then when they were swabbed after their death, they were negative.)

The report mentioned that CCTV footage of the Bureau of Corrections showed an inmate being brought out in a cadaver bag instead of a stretcher. Lavin said it was “very indicative” that they were already dead.

In a Twitter thread, detained former senator Leila de Lima said: “Salute to NBI for its courage in disclosing these bombshell findings of deliberate killings. We discern here a cover-up by PNP-NCRPO and BuCor authorities.”

She cited the death of high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian – witness in the illegal drug cases against De Lima – which was attributed to COVID-19. He died on July 18, 2020, and was cremated without an autopsy on the evening of the same day.

In July 2020, Rappler confirmed seven names of high-profile inmates who died within days of each other, allegedly due to COVID-19. – with a report from Lian Buan/Rappler.com