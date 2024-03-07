2 Filipinos dead in Gulf of Aden Houthi attack

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An aerial view of the Barbados-flagged ship True Confidence ablaze following a Houthi missile attack at sea, March 6, 2024, in this handout photo.

(1st UPDATE) The entire Gulf of Aden has been deemed a 'high-risk area' since February

MANILA, Philippines – At least two Filipinos have been confirmed dead in a recent attack by Houthi rebels on a ship in the Gulf of Aden, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday, March 7.

“We in the Department of Migrant Workers sincerely extend our deepest condolences to the family and kin of our slain, heroic seafarers,” the department said, withholding the seafarers’ names.

The ship’s manning agency also informed Philippine authorities that two other Filipino crewmen were “severely injured” in the attack, while the rest of the Filipino crew were transferred to a safe port.

The DMW vowed full support and assistance to the remaining Filipino crew, including their repatriation.

The department did not disclose the ship’s name. However, other reports pointed to an attack on the Greek-owned, Barbados-flagged ship True Confidence, which led to the deaths of at least three seafarers.

True Confidence was on fire and drifting around 50 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen’s port of Aden. The United States Central Command said the Houthi attack caused “significant damage” to the ship and severe burns to some of the crew onboard.

There were 15 Filipino crew members on the vessel, as well as four Vietnamese, two Sri Lankans, an Indian, and a Nepali.

High-risk area

The Houthis, a Yemeni militia group, have been attacking ships in the Red Sea since November 2023 in an apparent solidarity campaign with Palestinians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

It was also in November when the Houthis took hostage 17 Filipino seafarers in the Galaxy Leader cargo ship on the Red Sea.

In February, the International Bargaining Forum expanded the scope of “high risk areas” (HRAs) to the entire Gulf of Aden, a decision the DMW welcomed.

“The expansion of the scope of ‘high risk areas’ to include the Gulf of Aden serves as a necessary step towards providing stronger protection and promoting stricter security measures to safeguard Filipino seafarers and all seafarers working onboard ships navigating in such HRAs,” said DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac when the decision was released.

The expanded HRA ranges from the entire southern section of the Red Sea and the entire Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen in the Arabian Peninsula, and stretches to the coast of Eritrea in the Horn of Africa.

Filipino seafarers onboard ships that navigate in HRA waters have the right to refuse sailing, avail of company-funded repatriation, and compensation and bonuses. They are also entitled to double compensation in the event of death or disability.

The United States State Department said it would continue to hold the Houthis accountable for such attacks. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com