INFILTRATION. A Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says Philippine authorities are working to ensure that the hostaged seafarers get back safely

MANILA, Philippines – At least 17 Filipino seafarers have been taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels aboard their vessel in the Red Sea, Foreign Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega confirmed on Wednesday, November 22.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader cargo ship on Sunday, November 19. While the vessel is Israel-owned, it is operated by a Japanese company, De Vega said.

“May 17 na Pilipino, ayon sa manning agency, kasama iba’t ibang mga dayuhan. So, nababahala tayo dito. This is not the first time na may na-hostage…. Pero ito ‘yung una naming maalala dahil mayroon ‘tong koneksiyon sa giyera ngayon sa Hamas at Israel,” said De Vega in an episode of GMA’s Unang Balita.

(There are 17 Filipinos, according to the manning agency, along with other foreigners. So we are worried about this. This is not the first time Filipinos were hostaged. But this is the first notable one because this has a connection to the war between Hamas and Israel.)

The Houthis have been launching drones and long-range missiles at Israeli targets in solidarity with Hamas.

De Vega said the Department of Foreign Affairs received information that the hostage-takers had no plans to harm the foreign hostages. Still, he said the DFA was working with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Maritime Industry Authority, and Malacañang to handle the situation.

“There is an all-of-government approach and various government agencies are meeting and working together on this. We assure the public that everything is being done to get our seafarers back safely,” said De Vega.

The DMW has yet to provide further information about the situation of the hostaged seafarers as of posting.

Iran has denied involvement in the seizure of the ship, which was said to have been taken to the Houthi-controlled southern Yemen port of Hodeidah. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com