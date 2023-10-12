Marcos assures ‘utmost support’ for families of Filipino victims in Israel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REACHING OUT. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. makes a phone call to families of Filipino victims in the Israel-Hamas war on October 11, 2023.

President Marcos says he talked with the families of the two Filipinos who were killed during the Hamas attack on Israel, describing the calls as 'two of the most difficult phone calls I've had to make as president'

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reached out to the families of the two Filipinos who were killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

“Last night, I made two of the most difficult phone calls I’ve had to make as president. The nation is one in grieving with the families of the Filipinos who were killed in the attacks on Israel,” he said in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 12.

“We will provide the utmost support to the families they were taken from,” he added. “This tragedy will not deter our spirit. We will continue to stand for peace.”

The Philippine embassy in Israel said the fatalities were a 42-year-old man from Pampanga who was among those captured by Hamas militants, and a 33-year-old female caregiver from Pangasinan who was shot dead along with her employer.

Authorities are still verifying the reported death of a third Filipino, while three others are listed as missing.

At least 30,000 Filipinos reside in Israel, and 100 in the Gaza Strip.

The embassy said it does not support a mandatory repatriation of Filipinos, since the fatalities took place on the day of the attack. The Department of Migrant Workers had advised Filipinos in Israel to stay put in the meantime.

Israel’s military has pounded Gazan targets in retaliation for Hamas militants’ weekend attack through towns and villages, leaving at least 1,200 people dead, and 2,700 injured.

On Wednesday, Marcos met with Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss, assuring him that the “Philippines will always stand with Israel in this war against the inhuman terrorist attacks by Hamas.” – Rappler.com