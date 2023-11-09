Russian missile injures 4 Filipino seafarers aboard vessel near Ukraine’s Odesa

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KMAX RULER. A view shows Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Kmax Ruler damaged by a Russian missile strike in the sea port Pivdennyi, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine, on November 9, 2023.

One Filipino receives treatment in an Odesa hospital for a fractured hand, while three suffer minor injuries

MANILA, Philippines – A Russian missile that damaged a civilian vessel docked near Odesa, Ukraine, injured four Filipinos on board and a port employee, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday, November 9.

The Liberian-flagged ship, the Kmax Ruler, was docked at the port of Pivdennyi near Odesa when the missile hit. The incident also resulted in one death – the Ukrainian pilot on board.

“The missile hit the superstructure of a civilian vessel under the flag of Liberia, at the moment of its entry into the port,” Ukraine’s southern military command said on Telegram.

According to DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac, the Filipino seafarers, who included the ship’s captain, able seaman, deck cadet, and electrician, were at the bridge of the ship when the missile hit.

“Thankfully, they were far enough from the point of impact and suffered non-fatal injuries. They are all out of danger,” Cacdac said.

The electrician sustained a fracture on his left hand and is receiving treatment at an Odesa hospital, while the captain, able seaman, and deck cadet suffered minor injuries.

The DMW has instructed the seafarers’ manning agency and ship owner to provide all necessary assistance to the injured crew. The department is also in touch with the seafarers’ families.

AFTERMATH. An interior view shows Liberia-flagged cargo vessel Kmax Ruler damaged by a Russian missile strike in the sea port Pivdennyi, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine, on November 8, 2023. Photo from Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office via Facebook/Reuters

The vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China, according to Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

After pulling out of the United Nations-brokered deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, Russia has been repeatedly attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Kubrakov said that Russia carried out at least 21 targeted attacks on port infrastructure after withdrawing from the deal.

The export deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey collapsed in July, as Russia denounced its provisions. Russia said its demands for the lifting of sanctions on its grain and fertilizer exports had not been met.

Kyiv has since opened what it says is a temporary humanitarian corridor in a bid to break Russia’s de facto blockade. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com