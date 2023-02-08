Philippine government deports 2 remaining fugitives back to Japan

Yuki Watanabe and Tomonobu Saito's deportation comes a day after a local court clears them of their pending cases

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), on Wednesday, February 8, deported Yuki Watanabe and Tomonobu Saito, the two remaining Japanese fugitives involved in a string of robberies in Japan.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said the two fugitives will be deported at around 11:45 pm on Wednesday, with seven escorts. The plane left from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

The two’s deportation came a day late after the extradition of the two other Japanese fugitives – Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita – on Tuesday morning. Watanabe, who is also believed to “Luffy,” the ringleader behind the robberies, and Saito were deported also a day after a Pasay court cleared their cases.

The two Japanese fugitives faced charges in relation to alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. Prior to that, the cases against Imamura and Fujita were also junked by local courts.

The junking of cases is an important requisite in deporting the Japanese fugitives. Since the Philippines and Japan have no extradition treaty, the Japanese cannot leave the country if they have pending cases before local courts.

Meanwhile, according to Remulla, the authorities were also able to confiscate at least 24 cellular phones and two tablets from the four fugitives alone. Based on the DOJ’s breakdown, two phones and one iPad were seized from Watanabe, two phones from Saito, eight phones, one iPad, and several chargers and sim cards from Fujita, and a phone from Imamura.

The DOJ chief also said on Tuesday that reforms and probe are underway to cleanse the BI after the recent controversies involving the bureau. This includes the deactivation of the BI’s port operations division. – Rappler.com