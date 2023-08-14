LIVE UPDATES: Debates on the 2024 Philippine national budget

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
MANILA, Philippines – It’s budget season again, and Congress has the annual herculean task of scrutinizing the spending plan of the current administration.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic managers are asking the legislative branch to approve its proposed P5.768-trillion budget for 2024, higher by 9.5% compared to this year’s P5.268-trillion budget.
The House of Representatives will evaluate the proposal through various committee hearings and plenary sessions scheduled from August to September, aiming to pass the budget before it goes on break in October. The Senate will subsequently hold its own hearings.
Follow the budget debates in Congress through this live blog.
LATEST UPDATES
DBM defends Marcos admin’s travel budget request for 2024
Facing scrutiny, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sought to justify the Marcos administration’s proposed travel budget for 2024.
Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel interrogated the economic team of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. about the subject on the first day of the House deliberations on the 2024 spending plan worth P5.768 trillion.
Manuel noted a 71% jump in the 2024 travel budget request of the Office of the President (OP) compared to the current fiscal year, a 31% hike for the Department of Agriculture (DA), and a 10% increase for the Department of Education (DepEd).
“Where is the prudence in this?” he asked.
House kicks off deliberations on proposed 2024 budget
The House of Representatives on Thursday, August 10, began tackling the National Expenditure Program (NEP), or the proposed 2024 budget submitted by the executive branch to Congress.
The first to brief lawmakers is the Development Budget Coordination Committee, composed of President Ferdinand Marcos’ economic team.
