LIVE UPDATES: Debates on the 2024 Philippine national budget

MANILA, Philippines – It’s budget season again, and Congress has the annual herculean task of scrutinizing the spending plan of the current administration.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic managers are asking the legislative branch to approve its proposed P5.768-trillion budget for 2024, higher by 9.5% compared to this year’s P5.268-trillion budget.

The House of Representatives will evaluate the proposal through various committee hearings and plenary sessions scheduled from August to September, aiming to pass the budget before it goes on break in October. The Senate will subsequently hold its own hearings.

