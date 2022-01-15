Philippines records all-time high 39,004 COVID-19 cases

STRICTER LEVEL. Officers of the Manila Police District patrol the streets of Ylaya in Divisoria, Manila on January 5, 2022, to remind shoppers that children and seniors are not allowed outside of residence during Alert Level 3.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, January 15, recorded its all-time high number of COVID-19 cases at 39,004.

The new cases raised the total COVID-19 caseload in the Philippines to 3,168,379, as of Saturday. The health department also reported 43 additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the DOH also reported record-high recoveries on Saturday at 23,613. These new recoveries tallied was the highest single-day count since October 12, 2021, when the health department mark climbed to 25,146.

As of Saturday, the active cases in the country was at 280,813. The positivity rate was also 47.1% out of 78,774 tests done.

According to the DOH, at least eight laboratories have failed to submit their data through the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

These laboratories contributed 2.2% of all samples tested and 2.2% for all the COVID-19 positive individuals in the last 14 days, according to the health department.

On January 12, the Philippine government placed 28 more areas under stricter Alert Level 3 to address the spiking COVID-19 infections.

Two days after that, on Friday, the government also announced that Metro Manila, Cavite, Baguio City, and 80 other areas will remain in Alert Level 3 until the end of January.

