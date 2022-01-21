‘Ironclad’ PH-South Korea alliance seen with signing of TOR on armies’ cooperation

ARMY CHIEF. Commanding General, Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. signs the PA-ROKA Terms of Reference that will further strengthen ties between the two Armies.

Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. hopes the TOR will pave the way for 'an ironclad alliance' with South Korea 'that is ready to face security and defense challenges not only in our respective countries but as well as in the Indo-Pacific Region'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is looking forward to an “ironclad alliance” with South Korea following the signing of the terms of reference (TOR) on the scope of their armies’ cooperation.

Philippine Army (PA) chief Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. and his South Korean counterpart, Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) chief General Nam Yeongshin, signed the TOR on Thursday, January 20, the Army said in a statement.

”I have this hope that through this TOR, the Republic of the Philippines and the Republic of Korea will have an ironclad alliance that is ready to face security and defense challenges not only in our respective countries but as well as in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Brawner said.

PHILIPPINE ARMY CHIEF. Commanding General, Philippine Army Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. shows his signed copy of the PA-ROKA Terms of Reference that will strengthen the military-to-military engagements of both Armies.

The Army said that the PA-ROKA TOR “establishes an Army-to-Army level collaboration that is in accordance with the June 2018 Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines’ Department of National Defense and South Korea’s Ministry of Defense.”

The TOR defined the following areas of cooperation between the two armies:

Reciprocal visits

Mutual exchange of army-related insights and information

Military education and training

Logistics and maintenance

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief

Military medicine and medical support

Subject matter expert exchanges

Military technology cooperation

Research and development

Military sports and cultural activities, and other areas of mutual interest

SOUTH KOREA’S ARMY CHIEF. Republic of Korea Army chief General Nam Yeongshin speaks during the virtual ceremony.

In August 2021, the navies of the two countries shared best practices in the fight against COVID-19.

The strong alliance between the Philippines and South Korea dates back to the Korean War in the 1950s, when the Philippines, as part of the United Nations Command, deployed over 7,000 military personnel to help South Korea.

In 1994, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on logistics and defense industry cooperation. – Rappler.com