LOOK: PH Fleet welcomes Nichols Driz as new commander

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Fleet, a command under the Philippine Navy, welcomed its new commander on February 8.

During the Fleet’s Change of Command in Naval Base Heracleo Alano, Rear Admiral Nichols Driz formally assumed command. Driz replaced Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos, who was recently appointed as commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)-Western Command.

Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado, Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos, and Rear Admiral Nichols Driz being welcomed by Navy personnel.

Prior to his appointment, Driz served as the Navy’s commander of the Naval Education, Training, and Doctrine Command. Driz is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Makatao Class of 1989, along with Philippine Army Commanding General Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. and AFP Northern Luzon Command chief Major General Ernesto Torres Jr.

Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado (middle) presiding the Change of Command ceremony.

During the ceremony, Carlos was also awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and the Presidential Security Service Ribbon. Carlos, the younger brother of Philippine National Police chief Police General Dionardo Carlos, served as Fleet chief from March 29, 2021 to January 19, 2022.

Rear Admiral Carlos and Rear Admiral Driz during the turnover of flag, which signifies the change in command.

Philippine Fleet is a command under the Navy, along with the Philippine Marine Corps. The Fleet is in charge of naval patrols, sea control, and amphibious operations.

Vice Admiral Bordado delivering his message.

The Fleet also helps in preparing and operating assigned forces for naval operations. The general mission of the commands is to optimize the readiness and effectiveness of the Navy’s personnel and equipment.

Rear Admiral Carlos delivering his speech.

According to the Navy, the Philippine Fleet also aims to “assist in the conduct of national security operations and ensure safety and security of coastal areas.” – Rappler.com