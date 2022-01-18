Duterte appoints new chiefs for Marines, AFP Northern, Western Luzon

NEW CHIEFS. The three new military appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The president names Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos as new head of the AFP Western Command, Major General Ernesto Torres Jr. as AFP Northern Luzon chief, and Major General Nestor Herico as Marine Corps commandant

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed the new chiefs of the Philippine Marine Corps, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern and Western Luzon Commands, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed on Tuesday, January 18.

Duterte appointed Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos as the new chief of the AFP Western Command (Westcom) effective January 24. Carlos will replace Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez.

Carlos is the current commander of the Philippine Fleet under the Philippine Navy. He also previously served as the AFP Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics

The new Westcom chief is also the younger brother of Philippine National Police chief General Dionardo Carlos. As the new Westcom commander, he would oversee the military operations of the AFP in areas near Palawan, including maritime features being threatened by China in the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, the commander in chief also appointed Major General Ernesto Torres Jr. as the new commander of the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) effective January 7. Torres replaced Lieutenant General Arnulfo Burgos Jr. who retired in December last year.

Torres previously served as the head of the Joint Task Force Haribon and as deputy commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command. The new Nolcom chief belongs to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Makatao Class of 1989 along with Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Brawner Jr.

As the new Nolcom chief, Torres would oversee the operations of the military in North and Central Luzon. Torres would also lead the military forces in critical areas like Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales.

New Marines chief

Duterte also appointed Major General Nestor Herico as the new commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps under the Philippine Navy effective February 21. The new Marine Corps chief will replace Major General Ariel Caculitan who will retire from service.

Prior to his appointment, Herico served as the vice commander of the Navy.

Herico belongs to the PMA Maringal Class of 1988. His classmates include former AFP chief Lieutenant General Jose Faustino Jr., AFP chief General Andres Centino, and Navy chief Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado.

The Philippine Marine Corps is a command under the Navy, along with the Philippine Fleet.

As new Marine Corps chief, Herico will uphold the Marine’s mission “to provide combined arms units in the conduct of amphibious warfare and such other operations in order to accomplish the mission of the Philippine Navy.” – Rappler.com