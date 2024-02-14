IN PHOTOS: From Palm Sunday ‘palaspas’ to Ash Wednesday ashes

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
SUMMARY
'This is just like a warm-up. We are preparing our soul, our mind,' says Christ the King parish priest Father Danny Pajarillaga as palm fronds are burned for Ash Wednesday 2024
MANILA, Philippines – Catholic parishes across the Philippines burned palm fronds from last year’s Palm Sunday to turn them into ashes for Ash Wednesday, February 14, in a ritual called silab-sala or literally the burning of sins.
Father Danny Pajarillaga, parish priest of Christ the King Parish in Filinvest II, Quezon City, said this is a preparation for the 40-day penitential season of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday.
“This is just like a warm-up. We are preparing our soul, our mind. We are conditioning ourselves, for tomorrow is a season of discipline, a season of sacrifice, a season of sanctification,” Pajarillaga told parishioners past 7 pm on Tuesday, February 13, at their parish parking lot where the ritual was observed.
