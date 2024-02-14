IN PHOTOS: From Palm Sunday ‘palaspas’ to Ash Wednesday ashes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SILAB-SALA. Parishioners burn palm fronds that will be used for Ash Wednesday, at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Malate, Manila, February 13, 2024.

'This is just like a warm-up. We are preparing our soul, our mind,' says Christ the King parish priest Father Danny Pajarillaga as palm fronds are burned for Ash Wednesday 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Catholic parishes across the Philippines burned palm fronds from last year’s Palm Sunday to turn them into ashes for Ash Wednesday, February 14, in a ritual called silab-sala or literally the burning of sins.

Father Danny Pajarillaga, parish priest of Christ the King Parish in Filinvest II, Quezon City, said this is a preparation for the 40-day penitential season of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday.

“This is just like a warm-up. We are preparing our soul, our mind. We are conditioning ourselves, for tomorrow is a season of discipline, a season of sacrifice, a season of sanctification,” Pajarillaga told parishioners past 7 pm on Tuesday, February 13, at their parish parking lot where the ritual was observed.

Read this Rappler explainer for more.

Here are images from different Catholic parishes that conducted this pre-Lenten ritual on Tuesday evening:

Father Marion Mark Munda, director of San Felipe Neri Catholic School, leads the burning of used palm fronds from the previous Palm Sunday to be used for Ash Wednesday, at San Felipe Neri Church in Mandaluyong City on February 13, 2024. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler



The ritual is commonly held outside church buildings in the presence of praying parishioners. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

‘SILAB-SALA.’ The burning of the palm fronds symbolizes the burning of sins ahead of the penitential season of Lent. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

Parishioners look on as Father Hans Magdurulang, parish administrator of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Malate, Manila, leads the ‘Silab-Sala’ ritual, Febuary 13, 2024. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

The ritual of burning palm fronds is passed on from generation to generation, as a child puts a ‘palaspas’ to be burned for Ash Wednesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Malate, Manila, Febuary 13, 2024. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MOMENT OF PRAYER. A parish theater group leads parishioners in prayer – through dance – during the burning of palm fronds ahead of Ash Wednesday at Christ the King Parish in Filinvest II, Quezon City, February 13, 2024.

The ‘silab-sala’ ritual is also a reminder to keep the fire of faith burning. Photo by Paterno R. Esmaquel II/Rappler

– with reports from Paterno R. Esmaquel II/Rappler.com