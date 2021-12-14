LOOK: PH Navy commissions vessel from South Korea

The BRP Mamanwa is a donation from the Republic of Korea in 2015, according to the Navy

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy said Tuesday, December 14, that it formally commissioned in Cavite City a vessel which was a grant by South Korea to the Philippines.

“The Philippine Fleet through Sealift Amphibious Force (SAF) christened and commissioned BRP Mamanwa (LC294), former Mulgae Class LCU 70 of the Republic of Korea on December 6, 2021 at Captain Salvo Pier, Naval Base Heracleo Alano,” the Navy said in a statement sent to reporters.

The Philippine Navy welcoming the newly commissioned and christened ship.

The ceremony held at the PN facility in Sangley Point, Cavite City was led by Navy flag officer in command Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado. Defense Attaché of the Republic of Korea Lieutenant Colonel Bae Jung-hoon and Philippine Fleet commander Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos also attended the commissioning.

The ship was named after the Mamanwa tribe, located mostly in Mindanao. According to the National Commission for the Culture and the Arts, the Mamanwas’ lifeway was “founded on slash-and-burn cultivation on small patches and minimal wet rice agriculture.”

Top view of the ship.

According to the Navy, some members of the Mamanwa tribe were invited and witnessed the ceremony through an online platform.

The BRP Mamanwa, considered as a landing craft utility (LCU), has a maiden crew of 10 Navy personnel. It also has augmentation from other SAF Forces and Maintenance Repair Team. LCUs are boats capable of transporting equipment, wheeled vehicles, and troops from amphibious ships.

Navy chief Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado leading the commissioning ceremony.

The newly commissioned ship will be led by its first commanding officer, Commodore Lyvanjake Cabiente. According to the Navy, the ship will boost the Navy’s capability in transporting personnel and material cargoes.

The ship was a grant from the South Korean government to the Philippines on May 30, 2015. The Philippines refurbished the ship.

Defense Attaché of the Republic of Korea Lieutenant Colonel Bae Jung Hoon with Navy chief Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado.

According to the Navy, the BRP Mamanwa was built on January 12, 1981 by Korea Tacoma. It was decommissioned by the Republic of Korea Navy on October 24, 2012, before being donated to the Philippines three years later. – Rappler.com