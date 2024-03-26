FACT CHECK: No warships to be sent from South Korea to PH this year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Navy is expected to have at least 12 vessels from South Korea by 2028, contrary to a false claim that the delivery is scheduled in 2024

Claim: The Philippines is set to receive 12 large warships from South Korea this year.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in the title of a YouTube video that has garnered 4,892 views, 174 likes, and 9 comments as of writing.

The video’s title says: “Ang South Korea ay muling nagpapadala ng 12 malalaking barkong pandigma sa Pilipinas ngayong taon” (South Korea is once again sending 12 large warships to the Philippines this year.)

The bottom line: The Philippines is expected to have at least 12 vessels, including offshore patrol vessels, corvettes, and frigates, from South Korea by 2028, according to Naval News.

In 2021, the Philippines signed a contract with South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for two missile corvettes, but these are not yet scheduled for delivery this year. The first missile corvette is set to be delivered by 2025, with the second in 2026. Meanwhile, six offshore patrol vessels are set to be delivered to the Philippines by 2028.

There are also no official announcements from the Philippines’ Department of National Defense or the Korean embassy in the Philippines regarding the claim of a supposed ship delivery this year.

South Korea and the Philippine Navy: South Korea has been involved in the Philippine Navy’s modernization program for years. Seoul has supplied the Philippine Navy with some of its most advanced warships to boost its maritime capabilities, such as the BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Antonio Luna (BRP-151), as well as the Pohang-class corvette Chungju (PCC-762), now known as BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39).

Unrelated clips: The video also shows unrelated clips of different ships. One of the ships shown at the 50-second mark of the video is the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), which arrived in South Korea for a port visit on October 12, 2023.

Rappler has debunked a similar claim on the delivery of new warships from South Korea. For legitimate updates regarding military acquisitions made by the Philippine Navy, visit its website, official Facebook page, and official X (formerly Twitter) page. – Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.