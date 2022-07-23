IN PHOTOS: New US ambassador to PH arrives in Manila 

LONGTIME DIPLOMAT. US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson arrives in the country on July 21, 2022.

MaryKay Carlson is the second female US ambassador to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Newly appointed United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson arrived in the country on Thursday, July 21.

Carlson is a career diplomat with nearly four decades of experience in the foreign service, and her appointment as envoy was confirmed by the US Senate in May.

Photo from the US Embassy in the Philippines

She is the second female US envoy to the Philippines, following Kristie Kenney’s term from 2006 to 2009. Her term follows former ambassador Sung Kim, who served as US envoy to Manila from November 2016 to October 2020.

The US embassy has been headed by chargé d’affaires Heather Variava since September 2021.

Photo from the US Embassy in the Philippines

Carlson presented her credentials at the Department of Foreign Affairs and met with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace the following day, Friday, July 22. – Rappler.com