Rappler+ briefing highlights importance of engaged citizenry to counter dynasties

'It has to be a sustained engagement by the citizenry. They won't be able to ignore you if they know you have an influence in your communities,' says Rappler's managing editor Miriam Grace Go

MANILA, Philippines – Getting rid of political dynasties is a long and sustained fight, and keeping them in check requires continuous work after the elections are over.

This was among the key points during the Rappler+ briefing on Wednesday, July 27, titled “Balwarte: The Political Dynasties and Alliances that Delivered.”

“The problem with Filipino voters is during an election season, we would say we want reforms, we will vote for reform-minded candidates, but after voting, whoever wins, we drop it. We are not involved anymore and we will just wait for the next election cycle. Very few of civil society leaders, non-political leaders in communities carry on the fight,” said Rappler’s managing editor Miriam Grace Go.

“If this is how we treat engagement in choosing our leaders and ensuring there’s good governance, we are not achieving our big goals. It has to be a sustained engagement by the citizenry,” she added.

Go asserted that an engaged citizenry will compel local politicians to listen to their constituents.

“They won’t be able to ignore you if they know you have influence in your communities; your sector. Antagonizing you would mean driving away voters from their camp. You must be able to use that leverage,” she explained.

During the briefing, Rappler, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), presented its preliminary report on how political dynasties shaped the outcome of the 2022 elections.

The findings of the research are as follows:

While cheating cannot be discounted (it is a key element of every election), cheating alone could not explain the election victory of the tandem of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte.

While former vice president Robredo had a very dynamic volunteer-driven campaign, Marcos was overwhelmingly supported by the political elite. Robredo is the outsider.

Compared to previous elections, results of the 2022 elections indicate less control (higher entropy scores) in general.

In the traditional cheating fields, clans are tightening their grip over the electorate as evidenced by decreasing entropy scores in these provinces.

This on-ground political machinery plus the online propaganda network built over time contributed to the overwhelming Marcos win in the May 2022.

Specifically, the research identified 1,179 polling precincts, primarily in Northern Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with low entropy scores, meaning votes were uniform and could thus indicate shady voting patterns.

While the biggest beneficiaries of low entropy precincts were Marcos, Duterte, and now-Senator Robin Padilla, the research indicated that total votes from these precincts would not affect national election results.

But can something be done about it?

“It’s eyes on the ground, which is needed as a complement to the data we’re seeing. You have the data, we need eyes on the ground. That’s the way to address these questions on cheating,” said Rappler digital services head Gemma Mendoza, drawing from her observations in past elections.

The 2022 elections saw a record voter turnout, with 55.5 million voters exercising their right of suffrage.

The polls resulted in a victory for Marcos Jr., receiving majority of the total number of votes, the first since the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution that ended the dictatorship of his father and namesake. – Rappler.com