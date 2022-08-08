Police arrest ex-VP candidate Walden Bello for cyber libel 

ARRESTED. Former vice presidential bet Walden Bello is arrested by police and brought to Quezon City Police Station 8.

The former VP candidate has been brought to the Quezon City Police District Station 8 in Project 4, Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – Former vice presidential candidate and Laban ng Masa chairperson Walden Bello was arrested for two counts of cyber libel by the police on Monday, August 8.

Bello’s arrest was confirmed by his executive secretary and Laban ng Masa spokesperson Leomar Doctolero. The former VP candidate was brought to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 8 in Project 4, Quezon City.

“Walden has just been arrested for cyber libel by officers of the QCPD. He is currently being taken to QC Police Station 8, P. Tuazon,” Doctolero said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel confirmed Bello’s arrest to Rappler. He added Bello would be transferred to Camp Karingal in Quezon City, QCPD’s headquarters.

Doctolero said they had been anticipating the arrest because Bello had already been indicted for the cases last month. “We have been anticipating the arrest warrant because of the indictment of the Davao Prosecutor. It’s a bailable offense and counsel is on the way to assist him.”

Bello’s camp filed a motion for reconsideration before the Davao prosecutor’s office but it was denied, Doctolero explained.

“The resolution for his indictment was released last June 9. We filed for a Motion for Reconsideration with the Prosecutors’ Office which was subsequently denied.”

Under the Philippine laws, cyber libel is a bailable offense. Based on the guidelines for bail for cybercrime offenses, the bail for cyberlibel is set at P10,000.

In a message to reporters, Leody de Guzman’s team said the ex-presidential candidate and Bello’s running mate was headed to QCPD Station 8 to show support for Bello.

At the height of the campaign period early this year, Jeffry Tupas, Vice President Sara Duterte’s former information officer, filed a cyber libel complaint against Bello. She is seeking P10 million in damages after Bello allegedly accused her on social media of being a drug addict and dealer.

Bello earlier labeled Tupas’ act as “clearly a politically-motivated move.” – Rappler.com