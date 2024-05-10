Año wants to expel Chinese diplomats after releasing call recording | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:
Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año calls on the foreign affairs department to ‘take appropriate action,’ after diplomats from the Chinese embassy claimed to possess a recording of a phone call with a Philippine naval officer.
The Office of the Ombudsman recommends filing a graft case against former health secretary Francisco Duque III and former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao. The indictment stems from the allegedly irregular transfer of P41 billion for COVID-19 supplies.
Sharon Cuneta and her husband, former senator Kiko Pangilinan, file a cyber libel complaint against showbiz talk show host Cristy Fermin on Friday, May 10, at the Makati Prosecutor’s Office.
The Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila – one of the country’s most renowned hotels – may be shutting its doors for good. It is said to be making way for ‘refurbishments and renovations,’ while other reports say it will be a ‘permanent closure.’
OPM band Ben&Ben releases a new single titled COMETS Friday, May 10, in time for the band’s 7th anniversary. The members describe the song as a ‘message of healing and hope in the midst of loss.’ – Rappler.com
