Trillanes sues Harry Roque, Banat By, SMNI for libel & cyber libel | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV files libel and cyber libel complaints against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Apollo Quiboloy-owned network SMNI, and vlogger Banat By.

Senator Bato dela Rosa claims there is no hidden agenda in conducting hearings on the so-called Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency or PDEA leaks, even if testimonies suggest these were fabricated.

A maritime expert says the ‘largest blockade’ of Chinese vessels is en route to Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, ahead of a civilian mission to the area.

The acoustic guitar auctioneers say Eric Clapton used to compose his hit ballad ‘Wonderful Tonight’ is going under the hammer next month.

Forty-three years after its appearance at Cannes, National Artist Lino Brocka’s film ‘Bona’ – featuring another National Artist Nora Aunor – makes a return to France. – Rappler.com