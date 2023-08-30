Cop subdues alleged soldier in another road rage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A police officer subdues an alleged member of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines following a traffic altercation last week

MANILA, Philippines – More than two weeks after the viral road rage incident of an ex-cop and a cyclist, an alleged military officer and a policeman got involved in a similar incident in Makati.

Based on the initial police report, the two men had a heated argument over a traffic altercation along Osmeña Highway corner Arnaiz Avenue, Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati City in broad daylight at 7:20 am on August 25, Friday.

In the 16-second video taken by a motorist and circulating online, a man in white t-shirt with a gun on his right hand is seen pressing down on a motorcycle rider on the ground.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 30, the Southern Police District (SPD) identified the two men as Police Staff Sergeant Marsan Dolipas and Angelito Velasquez Rencio, 48, an alleged member of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP).

The SPD said Rencio’s motorcycle “sideswiped” Dolipas’ vehicle and instead of apologizing, “Rencio even gave Dolipas a dirty finger and uttered unsavory words.”

The policeman then alighted from his car and confronted Rencio.

“Upon seeing a gun tucked on Rencio’s waist, Dolipas identified himself as a police officer and took the gun and subdued Rencio as a precautionary measure. This was the incident that was caught on video, two men wrestling with one on top holding a gun,” the SPD said.

Dolipas, who was on his way to report for duty, sought the assistance of the nearest police station. The two men were then brought to the Makati City Police Substation for questioning. Rencio surrendered his firearm at the station, but requested to go home “supposedly to get the documents of his firearm.”

The SPD said this “should not have been allowed by the desk officer or the Substation Commander,” who was thus relieved from his post.

The SPD said it was conducting an “impartial investigation pending the filing of administrative cases” against the desk officer on duty and Substation 3 Commander.

Complaints will also be filed against Rencio after he submits “pertinent documents to include verification of the firearm,” the SPD added.

“We appeal to the public to refrain from making hasty judgments solely based on a video clip. It is imperative to seek comprehensive understanding of the entire incident, including the events that transpired before and after the video was taken. As a law enforcement agency, we are committed to conducting thorough and impartial investigation to gather all relevant facts and establish an accurate sequence of events,” said SPD Director Police Brigadier General Roderick Mariano. – with a report from Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com