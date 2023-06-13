Prayer as protest: Faith groups face off with police, call for De Lima freedom

'Ang kalayaan ni Leila ay kalayaan ng Inang Bayan,' says Alab Cruz of 1521 Solidarity as groups use prayer as protest on Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines – Get off, police insisted, but the man wouldn’t budge.

It was rainy but the heat was palpable. Holding a large Philippine flag, the man continued praying the rosary – even if police told him to step down the base of the Chino Roces monument.

The man was among 30 to 40 protesters who staged a prayer rally in Mendiola on Monday, June 12, as the nation marked its 125th Independence Day. Their loudest appeal was to free Leila de Lima, a former senator detained over drug charges, and whose petition for bail was recently denied.

“Ginagawa din namin ito para sa inyo (We are also doing this for you),” one of the protesters appealed to the police, assuring them it was not subversive.

Activist priest Father Robert Reyes, who organized the protest, then arrived to negotiate with the police to allow them to stage the protest.

After much more assurances and calls made, the police relented. They settled at a respectable distance, holding up riot shields for their presence to be known and felt.

Prayer and peace was their tool of choice for their protest, and it had worked.

Organized by the 1521 Solidarity and Clergy for the Moral Choice (CMC), these groups fight for causes, using their faith, head-on.

In front of the statue of Chino Roces, they formed a makeshift altar and prayer circle to offer their intentions for the country.

Their petitions, mixed together with song performances, included the call for election transparency, junking of the Maharlika Investment Fund, and the assertion of claim over the West Philippine Sea.

But what the group had petitioned for mainly was De Lima’s freedom. “Aming masidhing hinihiling na mabigyang-katarungan lahat ng mga sinasakdal dahil sa politikal na ideolohiya… lalo na sa panggigipit kay Senator Leila de Lima (We feverently ask that all those persecuted for their political ideology will be given justice… especially the pressure put on Senator Leila de Lima),” their petition read.

FREEDOM. Petitioners prayed and asked for the immediate release of detained then-senator Leila De Lima. Jhona Vitor/Rappler

Freedom from the unjust

1521 Solidarity secretariat Alab Cruz explained that being one with the oppressed is how the group originally came about, during a monthlong remembrance of People Power in February 2023.

She said that De Lima is one such example of who they champion.

“Inspired din tayo ni Leila de Lima dahil pinakita niya sa atin ang kalayaan ng kanyang pagmamahal sa bayan. Ang kalayaan ni Leila ay kalayaan ng Inang Bayan (We are inspired by Leila de Lima because she showed us her freedom in loving her country. Leila’s freedom is our country’s freedom),” she said.

For Cruz, freedom is given through God’s grace, and it should be our mission to grant everyone that freedom.

FIRST QUIET STORM. A protester silently holds up a standee of Leila De Lima and a tarpaulin, during their prayer petition on Independence Day, June 12, 2023. Jhona Vitor/Rappler

Reyes, who comes from the Diocese of Cubao, firmly believes that to be truly free is to be Christ-like, and it is the faithful’s responsibility to remind everyone, especially politicians, of the right to freedom.

Reyes talked to the detained De Lima the day before, and said that despite being saddened by the junked petition, she continues to hope for her freedom.

Reyes, who has long used prayer and protests to fight for causes in the country, believes that faith and love for country go hand in hand.

He reminded Filipinos that they are not just God’s children, but the country’s as well, and a select few should not be favored over the rest.

“Merong mas nakikinabang at napakaraming hindi nakikinabang, depende kasi sa lapit mo sa kapangyarihan, sa mga nakapuwesto (There are those who benefit more, while many others don’t, depending on how close you are to those in positions of power),” Reyes said.

What does Reyes want for the country? He wants a country that experiences true freedom, a country that doesn’t allow celebrations like these to just be a celebration.

“Sana, sana ‘wag nang palabas na lamang ang Araw ng Kalayaan. Dahil kadalasan ay palabas lamang ito. Sana maging totoo na. Taun-taon, nagiging mas totoo ang Araw ng Kalayaan (Hopefully, hopefully Independence Day isn’t just for show. Because often it is just that. I hope it becomes real. It becomes more and more real every year),” Reyes said. – Rappler.com