Prosecutors ask judge who acquitted De Lima to inhibit from current case

ON TRIAL. Former senator Leila de Lima waves to her supporters at the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court on January 27, 2023.

Presiding Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara, who handed down De Lima's second acquittal, currently holds the former senator's remaining drug charge

MANILA, Philippines – In another development in the years-long case of detained former senator Leila de Lima, the Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors now want the judge handling the current case to inhibit himself.

“Wherefore, premises considered, the Prosecution, most respectfully prays that the Honorable Presiding Judge issue an order voluntarily inhibiting himself from hearing the instant case and that the same be re-raffled forthwith,” the motion, dated July 5, reads.

JUST IN. DOJ prosecutors ask the current judge handling Leila de Lima's remaining drug charge to inhibit himself.



The case was recently re-raffled to Muntinlupa Branch 204, where De Lima secured her most recent acquittal. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/tvYKvB5V4U — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) July 6, 2023

The prosecution’s motion to inhibit came not so long after De Lima’s remaining drug charge was re-raffled to Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 204, under Presiding Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara. The same court handed down De Lima’s second acquittal in her three drug charges back in May.

The remaining drug charge was transferred to Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 204 after De Lima’s co-accused asked Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 256 Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura to inhibit himself, citing conflict of interest. Judge Buenaventura, in an order dated June 15, inhibited from the case.

If the judge grants the inhibition, the case would be re-raffled again – for the second time this year – to another Muntinlupa court. It will take time for another re-raffle and transfer of necessary case files from one court to another.

In their motion, the prosecutors said they “cannot help but be apprehensive that the Honorable Presiding Judge will carry over his perceptions to the instant case,” pertaining to Judge Alcantara’s previous decision acquitting De Lima.

“Thus, to erase any doubt as to the impartiality of the Honorable Presiding Judge as well as to remove any impression that he will similarly decide on the instant case in favor of the accused, the prosecution most respectfully moves that the Honorable Presiding Judge voluntarily inhibit himself from hearing the instant case,” the motion reads.

The panel added that they asked the judge to inhibit “to maintain and preserve the trust and faith of the party-litigants.” They added that the inhibition would preserve the objectivity and impartiality in the administration of justice.

De Lima has been detained for over six years for at least three drug charges. She was accused of enabling illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison to allegedly fund her 2016 senatorial campaign.

At present, two of the three drug charges have already been dismissed by the court. De Lima, however, remains in detention because she has one remaining drug charge, where his bail petition has been denied by Judge Buenaventura. – Rappler.com