Rappler Talk: How does SC’s red-tagging ruling change the game

MANILA, Philippines – In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court (SC) has defined red-tagging, calling it a threat to life, liberty, and security.

The 39-page decision, penned by Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda, said red-tagging is the use of threats and intimidation to “discourage subversive activities,” adding that “whether such threats ripen into actual abduction or killing of supposed ‘reds’ is largely uncertain.”

The ruling stemmed from a petition filed by Siegfred Deduro, a founding member and vice president of the Visayas of Bayan Muna and the Makabayan Coalition, who was red-tagged by the military.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, justice reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Ephraim Cortez to discuss how the SC ruling can benefit those targeted by red-tagging.

