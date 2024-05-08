China claims it has audio recording of ‘new deal’ with Wescom chief | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the the world:

The word war between the Philippines and China intensifies as Chinese officials tell Bloomberg News it ‘may soon’ release a phone call with Western Command Commander Alberto Carlos about a supposed agreement to ease tensions in Ayungin Shoal.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and Speaker Martin Romualdez’ Lakas-CMD political parties sign an agreement on Wednesday, May 8, formalizing an alliance for the 2025 midterm elections.

The Supreme Court finally defines red-tagging. This was the first time that a Philippine court has explicitly defined red-tagging – providing a legal basis for individuals who will challenge the act.

Hundreds of Filipinos gather in front of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in Manila on Wednesday morning, May 8, to claim the supposed hidden wealth intended for the public.

Bianca Bustamante earns her first podium finish in the 2024 F1 Academy season as she places second in Race 2 of the second round in Miami, USA, on Sunday, May 5. – Rappler.com