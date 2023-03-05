Sandiganbayan to ex-DBM official: Fugitives cannot seek judicial relief

The Sandiganbayan cites a Supreme Court ruling stating that 'fugitives from justice lose their standing in court' when they flee and go into hiding

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan denied a motion of a former Department of Budget and Management (DBM) official to dismiss graft charges filed against him over the pork barrel scam.

In a February 16 resolution released recently, the anti-graft court’s 7th Division said it cannot act on former DBM undersecretary Mario Relampagos’ motion for reconsideration on his demurrer of evidence because he is still a fugitive from justice.

Relampagos is accused of graft and malversation of funds in a case involving former Muntinlupa City congressman and now mayor Ruffy Biazon. In 2018, Relampagos jumped bail after being allowed to travel to the United States because “there seems to be no end in sight anymore for his ordeal,” according to his lawyers.

The Sandiganbayan, in its latest resolution, cited a Supreme Court (SC) ruling stating that “fugitives from justice lose their standing in court when they abscond” and “they are not entitled to judicial relief.”

“Thus, unless Relampagos surrenders and faces this criminal proceeding, he is deemed to have waived his right to seek judicial relief, including a demurrer to evidence,” the court said.

Aside from the case involving Biazon, Relampagos is also a co-accused in pork barrel scam cases of other politicians, including senators Bong Revilla and Jinggoy Estrada, and former senator Juan Ponce Enrile. He was found to be the signatory of 42 documents that ordered the release of over P1 billion to fake nongovernment organizations.

He was first ordered arrested in April 2017. The SC affirmed the arrest warrant in 2021. – Rappler.com